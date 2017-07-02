Willoughby Forest Designated A State Park

A shock wave swept through an audience 100 strong who turned out for a public meeting in Westmore to learn about revised plans from the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation to address increased usage of the South Beach and Willoughby State Forest. Central to efforts to find funding to maintain the proposed parking and restroom facilities at the south end of Willoughby Lake the Commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation designated the forest a state park. Participants in the process objected about the lack of public participation in the process. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.