Wind Symphony to Perform Spring Concert

The Northeast Kingdom Wind Symphony will perform a spring concert on Monday, June 10, at 7:00 PM in the North Country Union Junior High School gym. Founded in 1995 by the late Dr. James W. Chapman, the group has been dedicated to the performance of fine band music for over twenty years.

Director Peter Storrings will lead the group through a program with international flair. The concert opens brightly with a Robert Longfield medley called Italian Holiday, including such popular melodies as “Funiculi Funicula”, “La Donna e Mobile”, and “O Solo Mio”. Tuba player George Douglas will be the featured soloist on Art Dedrick’s A Touch of Tuba. Next up is the “Berceuse and Finale” from The Firebird, Igor Stravinsky’s 1910 ballet masterpiece based on Russian folk tales. W. Paris Chamber’s Chicago Tribune March (1892) follows the lead of Sousa’s Washington Post and many other “newspaper marches” of the era. After a brief intermission, the ensemble will resume with John Barnes Chance’s Variations on a Korean Folk Song, a staple of serious band literature for over 50 years. Trumpeter Kevin Emerson will be featured on a sweet arrangement of What a Wonderful World, before the concert concludes with a medley of favorite tunes from the hit Disney movie The Lion King.

Please come and enjoy an evening of stirring concert band selections presented by this community ensemble of adult and student musicians. Anyone inspired to join the band as a performer is welcome to attend rehearsals for the NEK Wind Symphony’s Fall Concert. Practices for that concert will be held on Mondays at 7 PM, beginning in September, in the NCUJHS band room.

Also, many of these same players perform through the summer with the Newport Area Volunteer Band. We will keep up the over-50 year old tradition of outdoor concerts at the Gardner Park Bandstand in Newport. We rehearse on Mondays at NCUJHS in Derby from 7:00-8:30 PM, and do our concerts on Thursdays starting at 7:00. Our season’s first rehearsal will be on June 17, with our first concert on June 20, and continuing weekly through August 22. All instruments and experience levels are welcome. Contact director Peter Storrings for more information.