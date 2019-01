ORLEANS-ESSEX-LAMOILLE-CALEDONIA-EASTERN FRANKLIN-

EASTERN CHITTENDEN- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF NEWPORT, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, STOWE, ST. JOHNSBURY, ENOSBURG FALLS, RICHFORD, AND UNDERHILL

335 PM EST MON JAN 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES EXPECTED.

* WHERE...EASTERN CHITTENDEN, EASTERN FRANKLIN, LAMOILLE, ORLEANS,

CALEDONIA AND ESSEX COUNTIES OF VERMONT.

* WHEN...FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME IF TRAVEL IS NECESSARY