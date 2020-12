ORLEANS-CALEDONIA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF NEWPORT AND ST. JOHNSBURY

237 PM EST FRI DEC 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10

INCHES.

* WHERE...ORLEANS AND CALEDONIA COUNTIES.

* WHEN...FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT ON SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR ON

SATURDAY NIGHT WITH SNOWFALL RATES OF UP TO 1 INCH PER HOUR ARE

POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN

YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME IF TRAVEL IS NECESSARY