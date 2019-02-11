WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY

.* WHAT...Heavy snowfall expected. Snow mixes with sleet across

portions of northern New York and south-central Vermont. Total

snow and sleet accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected with

localized amounts up to 15 inches over northern New York and

southeast upslope sections of the Green Mountains in Vermont.

* WHERE...Northern, central, and south-central Vermont, as well

as northern New York.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the region from

southwest to northeast between 1 PM and 5 PM on Tuesday and

quickly become locally heavy at times by Tuesday evening. A mix

with sleet is expected Tuesday night, mainly across the northern

Adirondacks and south-central Vermont. Snow will gradually

taper off by Wednesday afternoon. Snow covered roadways and

visibility reduced to one-half mile at times will create

hazardous driving conditions, especially during the Tuesday

evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel,

keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case

of an emergency.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

(From The National Weather Service)