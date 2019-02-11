WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY
.* WHAT...Heavy snowfall expected. Snow mixes with sleet across
portions of northern New York and south-central Vermont. Total
snow and sleet accumulations of 6 to 12 inches expected with
localized amounts up to 15 inches over northern New York and
southeast upslope sections of the Green Mountains in Vermont.
* WHERE...Northern, central, and south-central Vermont, as well
as northern New York.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the region from
southwest to northeast between 1 PM and 5 PM on Tuesday and
quickly become locally heavy at times by Tuesday evening. A mix
with sleet is expected Tuesday night, mainly across the northern
Adirondacks and south-central Vermont. Snow will gradually
taper off by Wednesday afternoon. Snow covered roadways and
visibility reduced to one-half mile at times will create
hazardous driving conditions, especially during the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel,
keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case
of an emergency.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
(From The National Weather Service)
