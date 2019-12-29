A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY

EVENING TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher snow amounts up to 6

inches possible for central and eastern Vermont above 1500 feet.

Ice accumulations of a light glaze to a tenth of an inch. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph along the Western Slopes.

* WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont

and northern New York.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix will move into the region

from southwest to northeast late this evening and become

widespread by sunrise Monday, before mixing with sleet and

freezing rain through the day. Precipitation will taper off

Monday night, with additional light snow and freezing drizzle

likely into Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.