Woman Facing Attempted Murder Charge After Allegedly Running Person Over With Car

NEWPORT CITY – A Newport woman accused of running over a person with her vehicle appeared in Orleans County District Court Tuesday afternoon where she pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted second-degree murder and gross negligence vehicle operation causing serious injury.

Judge Scot Kline released Monica Donofrio, 32, on $250,000 unsecured bail with conditions that include she be released to her father and abide by a 24-hour curfew. Unsecured bail means that Donofrio does not need to post any money, just sign a promise to come back to court.