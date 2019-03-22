Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Spitting on Law Enforcement Officer

An Orleans woman was initially held at the Northern State Correctional Facility on Monday after she pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of unlawful trespass of a residence as well as misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, simple assault with fluids and simple assault on a protected professional. On Wednesday, the offender locator did not show the woman, 37-year-old Emily Soskin as being custody.

Read This Story and More in Friday's Newport Daily Express...