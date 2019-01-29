Woman Sent For Evaluation After Scuffle With Nurses, Police

NEWPORT CITY – A 27-year-old woman from Chateaugay, New York was sent the Central Vermont Medical Center in Barre after pleading not guilty to a variety of charges in Orleans County Criminal Court Tuesday.

Chelsea Cash appeared in court to answer a felony charge of unlawful trespass of a residence, a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief and several misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a protected professional. Judge Scot Kline ordered Cash to have a competency and sanity evaluation and follow any recommended treatment. Cash must also abide by a 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew...Read More In Tuesday's Newport Daily Express...