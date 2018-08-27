Word on the Street: Are You Interested in Competitive Bass Fishing
By:
Mike Olmstead
Monday, August 27, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
The Vermont Principals Association recently approved the addition of competitive bass fishing as a new high school activity, and the first tournament is slated for September 15th on Lake Champlain.
While it isn’t up here yet, North Country athletic director Phil Joyal says it could be coming to the school soon.
To find out what some local athletes think about it, see th eExpress on 8-28-18.
