Word on the Street: Celebrating Thanksgiving in 2020

Many Vermonters across the state, including those right here in the Northeast Kingdom, plan to adhere to the government’s request not to have social gatherings, including during the Thanksgiving holiday.

For some, that means staying away from large gatherings with family and friends.

We caught up some local residents to see what their thoughts are on this year’s holiday celebration.

Deb Tanguay from Coventry said Thanksgiving in her home would be quiet and limited to her family as they decided to follow the rules and regulations.

“I hope everybody continues to stay safe and stay well,” she said.

