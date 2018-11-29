Word on the Street: How Do You Feel About There Not Being a North Country Boys Hockey Season in 2018-2019?

If you are connected to, or a fan of, the North Country boys hockey program, you have by now heard that there will be no season for the program this year.

Instead, the remaining members of the team will suit up for the Lyndon Institute Vikings, and play as a part of that program on a member-to-member basis.

We went around and talked to several community members that have ties to the program and got their thoughts on their being no North Country hockey season in 2018-2019.

