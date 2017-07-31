Young Bucks Take Fourth Place in ASA State High E Coed Softball Tournament
By:
Mike Olmstead
Monday, July 31, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
HYDE PARK–The Young Bucks softball team, which is comprised mainly of current and recently graduated high school baseball and softball players from North Country Union High School, was in action this past weekend at the ASA State Coed High E Softball Tournament. Last year the team took home a first place finish at the tournament, but they were in a lower division.
For more, see the Express on 8-1-17.
