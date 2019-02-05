Young, Falcon Girls, Grab First Place Finishes

EAST BURKE–The North Country Nordic team was in action late last week at the Kingdom Trails in a race hosted by the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers.

With no JV race, North Country coach Owen Tatum brought up some of his JV racers to compete in the varsity race, and that decision would help propel the Falcons to a first place finish in the girls’ division.

There would be good news on the boys’ side as well even though the boys just missed on fielding a team score.

Jack Young picked up his first individual win with a time of 12:59, which was twenty seconds better than the second place finisher from Stowe.

For more, see the Express on 2-6-19.