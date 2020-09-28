Young Man Responds To Controversial Photo

A photo taken at a rally for President Donald Trump in Newport Saturday quickly became controversial as it circulated. The photo depicts a young man with a soot-covered face resulting in dark looking colored skin. Some people have accused him of being racist for cheering while his face was darkened.

The individual told The Newport Daily Express on Monday in a statement that he is not a racist and supports the Black Lives Matter movement....

To others, it looked racist and I am really sorry. It was not at all to be racist. And in this day and age with everything happening right now it can easily get taken the wrong way and I am sorry about that.” (Read more in the Newport Daily on Tuesday)