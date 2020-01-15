Young to Represent United States at World Championships

Former North Country standout and current member of the Dartmouth Big Green Nordic team, Callie Young, will be skiing with some elite company come this February when she takes to the race course in Oberwiesenthal, Germany at the Junior World Cross Country Championships.

In a press release on usskiandsnowboard.org, the rosters for the U-23, Junior, and U-18 teams were announced.

For more, see the Express on 1-16-2020.