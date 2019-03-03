Young Takes Home First High School Nordic Championship

CRAFTSBURY–The name Young and the sport of Nordic skiing are synonymous at North Country Union High School.

First came Callie Young, who racked up five individual Nordic titles during her time with the Falcons.

Now it is her brother Jack’s turn.

Jack Young brought home his first individual high school championship on Thursday, as he beat BFA St. Albans’ Brook Hodgeman by ten second to claim the title.

