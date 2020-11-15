Youth and Adult Recreational Sports Put on Hold

On Friday after Vermont saw its highest daily number of coronavirus cases this week, Gov. Phil Scott announced new restrictions on social gatherings, closing bars and clubs and banning multiple household gatherings, both inside and out.

What was also included in the recent update was the suspension of all recreational sports at both the youth and hte adult level.

The statement on youth and adult recreation sports stated, “All recreational sports, including organized and/or recreational youth and adult league sports, practices, games, and tournaments are hereby suspended. This suspension shall not apply to school-sponsored sports activities which are subject to applicable Agency of Education guidance.”

