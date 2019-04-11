Youth Movement Underway For Baseball Falcons

It will be a younger than average North Country baseball team that will take to the diamond in 2019.

The Falcons’ roster features two freshman, five sophomores, a pair of juniors, and four seniors, and don’t be surprised to see the younger players getting a lot of time out in the field.

“The team this year is young,” said NC coach Jay Gonyaw. “The program this year is very freshmen and sophomore heavy. We have two returning juniors and four seniors, so our varsity team is going to be young, but we have some talent.”

For the full preview, see the Express on 4-12-19.