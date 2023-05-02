NEWPORT CITY – At Monday night’s city council meeting the ongoing conversation about increasing water and sewer rates was a large focus of the meeting. As it stood Monday, the proposed increase is roughly ten percent for each utility.
Those working with the numbers used the term roughly because it’s easier to explain to the ratepayers when the rates are whole dollars when possible.
In 2019, the city had a revenue source loss when it stopped taking leachate. That’s according to Rebecca Therrien, Programs Administrator. She said that, at the time, the city was averaging $180,000 a year from leachate. That funding source had been used to help keep the sewer rate down, Rebecca Therrien said. The city needs to make up that revenue in user fees, and that increase in rates hasn't happened. Rebecca went on to say that because of COVID, city leaders felt they should not ask for a rate increase.
“Things were just too crazy at the time, so we didn’t want to put that burden on people,” said Rebecca Therrien. “Now, here we are three years later, and we still have not done any kind of rate increase. Our expenses have been going up…”
Rebecca Therrien said that the city has been in the process of installing meters at the homes of water customers, so the city knows what it is pumping for water versus what is being used. This would help the city identify leaks. She went on to say that when people have water meters, they conserve water, which is the point, but then revenue starts to go down, and that is what the city is experiencing.
Rebecca added that as the city encourages water customers to install meters, revenue will decline if it doesn’t increase rates.
Rebecca said that the city has also experienced increased expenditures, and, because of COVID, the price of things has increased. There are state mandates the city must meet and so projects need to be completed. There are also projects the city has planned to meet the needs of the population such as building a new water tower on Newport’s Eastside. Some of the planned projects can’t be delayed, said Rebecca Therrien.
Rebecca Therrien pointed out that water and sewer rate-payers are not necessarily the same as property taxpayers. Assistant City Clerk and Treasurer, Stacey Therrien, explained that, as an example, North Country Hospital doesn’t pay property taxes, churches don’t pay property taxes, and nonprofit organizations don’t pay property taxes, but they do pay water and sewer fees.
Newport City Council President John Wilson said that once the city figures out how to get everyone to have a meter, there will be less money going in because everyone will conserve, and the city will need to raise the rates.
Newport City Council Member Chris Vachon recalled that a year ago there was a presentation that asked for a three percent rate increase, and now the proposed increase is about ten percent. With that in mind, he suggested there should be a rate scale and rate calendar so that in the future, there isn’t such a large jump. However, he noted that the size of the increase is partially caused by not raising rates during the pandemic.
Earlier in the meeting, some city residents spoke about their thoughts on the rate increase. Before the presentation, Pam Ladds said the presentation meant that the public could not make comments or ask questions and that it had to be done under public comment time on the agenda or wait until the next city council meeting.
Ladds referred to the statement at Monday’s presentation that said anyone with comments should submit them in writing to the city manager no later than May 9 in preparation for the May 15 meeting. She said that Newport City residents could do that, but they should also send questions to each city council member so the council members know the questions being asked.
Newport City resident Anne Chiarello read a statement that she wrote addressing the issue, and addressing the budget for the water and sewer departments.
“The second thing I would like to say is that the evidence or basis from what I read of the outline is still lacking, or the information is still going to be contradictory,” she claimed. “For instance, the auditor’s report for 2022 in the annual report…shows how much cash was in the funds at the beginning of that fiscal year and how much was in it at the end of that fiscal year.”
According to Chiarello, the beginning sewer fund had about a hundred thousand dollars, and at the end, it had about $182,000.
“In other words, the sewer fund increased in money by $65,000,” she said. Meanwhile, the water fund had $568,000 at the beginning, and at the end, it had just over $1.3 million. “That means monies came into the fund and bills were completely paid by the fund, and you had an additional surplus of money in the fund. That’s not a loss.”
Assuming there is a loss, there are two aspects that need to be considered, Chiarello said. They are increasing the income or decreasing the expenses, and that analysis has not been made, she said.
Newport City resident Jennifer Bjurling told the city council that as city council members, they must develop a basic understanding of cash versus accrual accounting.
“They are not interchangeable,” she said. “The city officials flip-flop back and forth between the two, using whichever one works for their advantage for the issue at hand, and this has to stop.”
Bjurling said that contrary to Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin’s statement in the audit report that the sewer fund had a $378,000 loss and the water fund had a $163,000 loss, one must examine the statement of cash flows to arrive at an approximation of a cash accounting number. She went on to say that the net cash produced by operating activities was $321,880 positive for sewer and $844,060 positive for water.
“Both were profitable,” Bjurling claimed. Later, she told the city council that it doesn’t have a revenue problem. “The revenue stream has remained relatively unchanged. What happened is that expenses skyrocketed after the city discovered that this new rate structure was producing so much more money.”
Newport City resident Jennifer Hopkins, who served on the water committee that set the rates that are proposed to be increased, also addressed the city council. She said that doing a rate increase right across the board when both the water and sewer have a loss does not seem rational.
“They are two separate funds,” she said. “If the loss is true in the sewer, then the sewer rates should go up percentage-wise higher.”
Before hearing from city officials about the increases, Hopkins also said that the rate schedule was presented in a confusing way.
“There is no multiple-meter rate,” she said. “There is one rate for your meter, and that’s it.”