NEWPORT CITY – On April 28, both Forest Rathburn, 28, of Derby Line and Jamie Wells, 44, of Barton pled innocent to a variety of charges stemming from an incident on April 16, 2023 in Orleans. Both were charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.
Rathburn was also charged with Disorderly Conduct – Fight, and Noise in the Night. Wells was also charged with Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Less than 2.5 grams of cocaine, and noise in the night.
Vermont State Trooper Kimberly Harvey wrote in an affidavit that at about 4:23 a.m. on April 16, 2023, troopers were dispatched to Willoughby Ave., in Orleans, for a report of a male assaulting a female. The affidavit states that Christopher Copp was awakened by a female screaming for the male to get away from her. Christopher Copp said both the male and female were sitting on the back steps of the school while this was happening.
Harvey wrote that when she arrived, she spoke to Christopher and Jennifer Copp, who reported that they witnessed the alleged incident which took place in the vicinity of the Orleans Elementary School. According to court files, the duo said that Rathburn was “strangling the life” out of Wells and was bashing her head off the side of the concrete. Christopher reportedly said Wells was screaming for Rathburn to leave her alone, but then the couple appeared to become intimate on the sidewalk, but at first, it did not look consensual. The affidavit says the complainants gave police a description of Rathburn and said the alleged offenders returned to an apartment complex near the school, and Wells kept saying, “You’re going home to her, don’t you want to be with me?”
Harvey wrote in the affidavit that after speaking with the complainants, she found Rathburn and Wells at an apartment in Orleans. The affidavit states that Rathburn denied that he and Wells had a verbal argument or that they had been intimate outside. He also reportedly stated that he and Wells are husband and wife and that they did not go to the Orleans Elementary school at all that evening.
The affidavit states that Wells told Harvey that she and Rathburn had been together all night. When asked if she wanted to talk alone, Wells reportedly stated she did not. Wells also reportedly said that the alleged altercation was to get them into the mood to be intimate.
The court file says that Christopher Copp wrote in a statement that at 3:20 a.m., he woke to a girl screaming. He said a male and female were fighting aggressively, he alleged that the male was smoking something out of a “drug pipe.”
Jennifer Copp told officers that at about 3:45 a.m., she woke to a woman screaming and crying. She said that she went downstairs to tell her husband, who was already awake because of it. The couple determined that the noise was coming from the back of their house near the Orleans Elementary School. They also reportedly saw a man and a woman physically fighting. Jennifer Copp said the woman was very physically upset, crying, and begging him not to hit her or choke her anymore. Jennifer Copp said that her husband called 911 while she kept the couple in her sight. Jennifer Copp said that both individuals were swearing, and Rathburn appeared to be smoking something from a pipe but didn’t think it was marijuana because it had no odor. Jennifer Copp described what happened next, stating that the woman screamed for him to stop what he was doing, which he did not. Jennifer Copp said both were drinking liquor and threw the bottles when they left.
The video obtained by police shows the alleged incident.
According to police, at about 5:45 p.m., on April 27, police located Rathburn on School Street, and when asked, he allegedly told police that he and Wells were smoking marijuana on the night of the alleged incident. Harvey said that she told Rathburn that she didn’t believe that because there was no residual odor on the night of the alleged incident. According to court files, Rathburn said he and Wells had both been smoking cocaine on the steps of the school. At approximately 6:05 p.m., state police met with Wells and took her into custody. The affidavit states that at the time of the arrest, Wells allegedly reported that she had crack on her, which was seized.