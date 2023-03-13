COVENTRY – Coventry selectboard Member and longtime Coventry road commissioner David Gallup has resigned from both positions effective March 24. The move comes just a week after Town Meeting. Following the meeting, Coventry selectboard met on Wednesday and made their appointments, which included reappointing Gallup to the road commissioner position. Gallup was a sitting selectboard member at the time of Town Meeting. The selectboard met Monday morning to discuss the registrations and next steps for appointing a new road commissioner and a replacement selectboard member for the remainder of the term.
In his undated letter to Town Administrator Matt Maxwell, Gallup said he can’t thank the community enough for the privilege of serving the town for the past 22 years. He also offered any help the town might need during the transition.
In response, selectboard member Scott Morley, who was elected for his second stint on the board during last week’s Town Meeting, gave kudos to Gallup for his years of service.
“Our roads are of the best quality in the Northeast Kingdom and probably all of Vermont,” Morley read from a prepared statement. “David has made the decision to pass the grader keys to the next generation. We thank him with the most sincere appreciation for his work and hope that when people see David in person, they will take the opportunity to do likewise in their own way. He will leave a very big grader seat to fill.”
During Monday’s meeting, selectboard chair Scott Briere thanked Gallup for his 22 years of service and told him he’s been an asset to the community. He also thanked Gallup for serving on the selectboard for the last four years or so.
Gallup, who attended the meeting by phone, thanked Briere and Morley for their comments.
Briere said he is going to speak to Maxwell about the town’s next steps in obtaining a new selectboard member. They will also talk about moving forward with the road commissioner position. Briere said that Gallup is willing to guide the selectboard with his opinion on how the town should move forward in getting a new road foreman.
“I’m going to take his advice, and we’re going to go from there,” Briere said.
Morley said that he believes the town needs to deal with the positions separately. He said they have a little bit more time to manage and deal with filling the selectboard member position.
“Posting publicly and thinking through that is a good way to go,” he said. “As far as the operational component needs for the town, I think we need to act more rapidly.”
Morley said that he agrees the selectboard should hear Gallup’s thoughts, opinions, and guidance on how to best move forward.
“He is the professional in the area, we need to listen to that,” he said. “I think we should probably schedule a meeting individually for that action as fast as possible.”
During the discussion, Briere, Morley, and Gallup agreed to meet Wednesday. The selectboard also asked that Gallup return any town property, such as keys.