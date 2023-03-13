Newport, VT (05855)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.