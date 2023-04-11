COVENTRY – The Coventry Selectboard, on Monday, appointed Daniel Webster as a replacement for former Selectboard Member David Gallup. Gallup resigned from his seat last month. Webster will fill the position until the Town Meeting next March.
Before deciding, the selectboard heard from Daniel Webster and Kerry Keement, who addressed the selectboard in a public forum about why they wanted to be a selectboard member.
“This is very, very difficult,” said Selectboard Member Scott Morley, referring to deciding whom to choose. “We asked for it to be set up like a Town Meeting style so that anybody who was interested could come in, show interest, and let the board know why they were interested and that they were interested. Similar to Town Meeting, we would make the decision here and now in session, which is the right way to do it, it’s just a difficult thing.”
Webster took the nomination.
The selectboard also dealt with a road crew vacancy. John Buchanan took over as new road foreman following Gallup stepping down from the position at the same time he resigned from the selectboard. This left a vacancy on the road crew that needed to be filled. The deadline to receive resumes was last Friday, and as of Monday there were three people that showed interest but only two had provided resumes. The selectboard plans to interview the candidates in an executive session later this week.