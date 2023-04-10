GLOVER – The Glover Equity Committee has tasked itself with projects that are focused on making those living within the community, and the area, feel more welcome and at home.
Jethro Hayman, chair of the Glover Equity Committee, said the group has existed for just over a year. He explained that the concept for the organization came out of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT). Hayman said that now-former Selectboard Member and former Town Manager Brian Carroll was engaging with the VLCT’s Equity Committee and got inspired to follow their advice and form a town equity committee. The intent of the committee is to address issues on inclusion, a sense of belonging, and a sense of being welcomed.
One of the committee’s early projects was welcome baskets. They began giving welcome baskets to new residents of Glover. Many of the items in the baskets are donations from local businesses. The committee also goes out of its way to meet new residents, at least the ones they know about.
“It’s an imperfect science, but we do the best we can,” said Hayman. So far, they have given out 37 welcome baskets. “All the components of the welcoming basket are donations from local businesses. It’s kind of a way to introduce them to our community.”
Another project the committee has worked on is Welcome Signs. The committee produced and placed signs that read ‘All Are Welcome Here’ at the town’s municipal buildings and at roads entering the community. They have also made the signs available to the public.
“It’s definitely sort of a symbolic gesture that we’re declaring our intention of making a very welcoming space,” said Hayman. He said that some people assume everyone is welcome in a community, but as Hayman pointed out, making people feel welcome takes work and effort. The committee has spoken to a variety of people of different demographics to make sure they feel they are seen, heard, and respected.
Other tasks the committee has worked on include public education and training sessions. The topics have included general inclusion and racial literacy. Hayman said they had a “phenomenal” online social interactive training session from the King Center for Non-Violent Social Change. Speakers included those who marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. The conference was held in conjunction with the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ and Northeast Kingdom Quakers.
The committee is also part of Vermont’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action, Leadership (IDEAL) Program. Hayman explained that IDEAL is a cohort of municipalities that are working together. Hayman said that the group meets monthly with the Office of Racial Equity. During their gatherings, they talk about statewide issues.
Last Saturday, the Glover Equity Committee featured a funky blues band from Boston at their “Mudseason Dance.” It was held at Glover Town Hall. This summer, they plan to host a freedom festival where they invited and booked a number of acts. The festival will also include an academic panel that will discuss what freedom is.
“We’re trying to do lots of different things to enhance and bring new perspectives to our community,” said Hayman, who is a Glover native. “I was born in this town, and I was raised in this town. I feel like this town is home to me, and I want folks who didn’t grow up in this town, but are considering living in this town, for them to have the feeling of being at home where they can be welcomed fully into the community.”
The group is also working on making the public beach handicapped accessible.
Hayman wants people from all demographics to be celebrated for who they are. He went on to say that he is aware that equity means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. However, he noted that the committee is not looking at making everybody equal. Instead, they are trying to remove barriers for folks to feel welcome, that they belong in the community and are a critical part of the community instead of feeling they are on the outside.
Even though it’s the Glover Equity Committee, the members want to create equable communities, and that desire extends beyond the town line. An example of this is making their “All Are Welcome” signs available to people outside of Glover, and including other towns in their events. They also are working with similar communities in other towns.
“We want to make our communities more attractive, and we feel like that is a critical part of making it attractive to a diverse audience,” he said. The committee is particularly interested in attracting young people. “Young folks tend to want to be in communities that have lots of different people.”
To be a member of the Glover Equity Committee, the person has to be a Glover resident. However, the committee has informal groups that welcome people no matter where they live.
For more information, visitgloverequity.org.