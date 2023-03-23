BROWNINGTON - What is popularly termed as crossover week in Montpelier means almost all bills that will be considered by both legislative chambers have been earmarked for further action. There are exceptions including money bills that may be delayed, but the reality is if a bill didn't meet the crossover deadline, it's not going to be considered.
Representative David Templeman is assigned to the Agriculture, Food Resiliency and Forestry Committee. As a freshman legislator he's "learning the ropes'' and enrolled in a parliamentary class with other first term legislators.
With a background in agriculture (for several generations his family cultivated apples in California), the committee assignment was a good fit.
The committee has taken testimony on H.126, the right to repair bill sponsored by Representative Katherine Sims of Craftsbury. Templeman said the industry is out in force with lobbyists opposing the bill. The bill requires agricultural equipment manufacturers to provide, on fair and reasonable terms, the documentation, parts, and tools necessary to repair their equipment.
"The industry has agreed to make some changes," Templeman said. He referenced the John Deere company's recent memorandum of understanding allowing farmers access to the necessary documents and tools. The bill will add teeth to enforce the memorandum, and encourage other companies to provide access.
"I do want to see it in statute, but the language is complicated," Templeman said. "It needs cleaning up; what is the definition of farm equipment?"
Other bills of interest include H.131, the Green Mountain Recreation Fund which establishes a sustainable source of funding for recreational development and stewardship. Five percent of the existing tax on the sale of malt and vinous beverages will be diverted to the proposed fund.
H.274 is a bill encouraging the development of a statewide agriculture and nutrition education curriculum. The State Board of Education and supervisory unions will be charged with ensuring agriculture and nutrition education is included in education quality standards and curriculum.
The committee expects to address forest fragmentation. A forest fragmentation bill was assigned to the Environment and Energy Committee. Committee Chair Amy Sheldon gave a synopsis of the bill to the agriculture committee as it involves forestry, ecology and forest practices. This bill will be worked on through this session and may come through committee to the full House next year.
Decreasing Vermont's carbon imprint is a legislative priority. The Affordable Heat Act and implementing the California clean air standards will transform Vermonters away from the use of fossil fuels to electricity. One proposed strategy is to promote old growth forests which can sequester large amounts of carbon.
Templeman suggests there are alternatives that can reflect or capture carbon.
"There is an argument in favor of regenerative forestry," Templeman said. "We can capture carbons in pastures better than in forests."
Rotting timber releases carbon, a greenhouse gas. A Harvard University study suggests there are advantages to creating diverse landscapes to include old growth forests and newly deforested areas.
The Northeast Kingdom produces more energy than it consumes. The power is transmitted south to other markets, Templeman explained. Several wind farms in the region were strongly opposed for environmental concerns. While Templeman wasn't in Vermont when the wind farms were sanctioned; the subject is an issue to some of his constituents.
"Wind is great," Templeman said. "People are upset how it happened."
On a broader scale the Agency of Agriculture has a grant program for small and medium size agricultural operations. The program supports the maple sugaring industry, meat producers and an increase of local vegetable farmers.
As a result of restrictive regulations in the meat processing industry, the number of slaughter houses in Vermont have been shut down, leaving a void in the industry. The committee is taking testimony on how to encourage the creation and expansion of meat processing facilities.
"Food resilience is a commitment we have," Templeman said of his committee members. "We want to take care of small enterprises."
How the grant funds will be distributed is still undetermined.
The Affordable Heat Bill is a politically polarized legislative initiative that could increase the cost of heating fuel by 70 cents/gallon. "The last thing we need is to ask people to choose between heat and home (paying the mortgage)," Templeman said.
He cited the vulnerable population will be hurt by this bill. S.5 has moved from the Senate to the House of Representatives during crossover. The language was stricken in the Senate and replaced with a study committee charged with investigating the true cost to home and business owners. The study's outcome will be completed by January, 2025.
"There's some funding for moving to electric, but you (the consumer) still have to come up with your own money," Templeman stated. He called the cost of complying with state regulations as regressive, meaning the lower and middle class will be disproportionately affected by the movement away from fossil fuel.
Paid family leave is another hot topic. Last year Governor Phil Scott vetoed a bill that was upheld by the legislature to offer paid family leave. The governor proposed a six week and 60 percent of an employee's paycheck voluntary program.
"How do we pay for it?" Templeman asked. "We need these programs but where does the money come from?"
He supports the concept of family leave, noting the Democratic party endorsed 12 weeks of family leave at 100 percent of pay. Templeman said the paid family leave program could be a driver encouraging a younger population to move to Vermont, but needs a funding source.
"I'm worried about the cost," Templeman said.
Vermont's legislature reflects opinions from the most rural areas to the dense urban areas. Based on his experience, Templeman said his peers don't always understand people living in rural areas.
"We need to get it right," Templeman said. "We need democracy to work."