BARTON - The deer population and harvest remain stable, but a multi year trend of lighter bucks with smaller racks remains troublesome. On Monday evening, the Department of Fish and Wildlife hosted a meeting at Lake Region Union High School to review results of the 2022 deer and moose harvest. Department biologist Nick Fortin outlined the expectations and results of last year's harvest.
The harvest total of 17,461 is slightly above the three year average of 17,133. Over the last seven years a minimum of 9,000 bucks were harvested, the most consistent stretch since the 1930s. The increase in the harvest may be the result of allowing the harvest of spike horns in specific wildlife management districts.
For reasons unknown, harvest numbers for youth hunting weekend were down. Only 1,050 deer were harvested, more than 200 less than the three year average.
"The 2022 harvest was the lowest since 2002," Fortin said. Youth participation is declining.
During the novice weekend 410 hunters were granted permits with 55 tags filled. In 2020, the first year of the novice weekend, 1,119 permits were issued to first time hunters. There were 126 deer harvested that season.
To qualify as a novice hunter you must be an adult, be purchasing a hunting license for deer for the first time, and take a hunter education course.
The October muzzleloader season harvest of 1,114 deer at a six percent fill rate was an improvement over 2021, but the harvest numbers are 278 below 2021.
"The low fill rate is because hunters aren't attempting to fill the permit," Fortin said. One major obstacle is matching hunters who participate in the antlerless lottery with a wildlife management zone within reasonable driving distance. The fill rate has declined from 20 percent to 14 percent over the past few years.
December muzzleloader season numbers were also down (2,072 deer) versus 2021 at 2,899. In total, Fortin said 20,000 muzzleloader permits were issued to harvest 3,186 deer.
A positive trend was the harvest of 5,877 deer during archery season. The season was extended, and it appears the department's strategy is working as the harvest was an all time high.
The regular November hunting season produced a harvest of 7,293, slightly higher than in 2021.
The department biologists have set density goals in wildlife management units based on size, weight, and birth rates. One goal is to reduce density in D1 which comprises most of Orleans County. Spike horns are legal to harvest in this zone.
Food availability and winter severity are two leading factors that affect the health of the deer herd.
"The population is stable but the issue is habitat," Fortin said. "How much area is good for deer? They aren't dying so there's more competition for food."
One solution is to create more diversified forests, including new forests which are a major food source for Vermont's deer herd.
During a question and answer session following the presentation, a common theme from hunters addressed the lack of access to land where hunting is permitted. Fortin agreed the lack of land is the number one barrier to hunting.
Prior to the Covid pandemic the department had an outreach program for new land owners. Director of Wildlife Mark Scott said the department would talk to the landowner about the state's hunting tradition.
Scott said when hunting seasons are created, the department must be cognizant there are other fall recreational activities in play that must be taken into consideration. He said there is a call for backing up the youth and novice season to earlier in the fall.
If the department doesn't allow a deer hunting harvest, what would happen to the herd in Vermont, Fortin was asked.
"Starvation," Fortin responded. Humans have dramatically altered the landscape leaving the department the responsibility of managing the herd population.