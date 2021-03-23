Montpelier, VT – The Department of Public Service Announces pre-draft Public Hearings on the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan. The Plan will provide an overview, looking 10 years ahead, of statewide growth and development as they relate to future requirements for telecommunications services, including patterns of urban expansion, statewide and service area economic growth, shifts in transportation modes, economic development, technological advances, and other trends and factors that will significantly affect State telecommunications policy and programs. The plan will explore a number of policy objectives and propose strategies for meeting them. The Plan will cover a broad range of telecommunications services, including voice telephony, broadband, mobile-wireless services, and enhanced services. Members of the public are encouraged to raise issues and ideas for inclusion in the Plan. The Department has hired the firm CTC Energy and Technology to complete the plan. The Department will issue a public comments draft in mid-May and a final Plan on June 30. Public comments will be accepted on the Plan throughout the process up until June 30. The pre-draft meetings will be held as follows:
Session 1 - Broadband
March 31, 2021, 12:30-1:30pm ET
Meeting Link and call-in info on PSD Webpage.
Session 2 - Cell Service; Public Safety; and Public, Educational, and Governmental Access TV
April 1, 2021, 6-7pm ET
Meeting Link and call-in info on PSD Webpage.