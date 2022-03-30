DERBY- The Development Review Board (DRB) will allow cannabis to be grown at a steel warehouse on Prouty Drive in Derby. The 14 acre property is owned by Dwight Abbott and leased to Darrick Granai.
The Vermont legislature has already enacted a law allowing for the cultivation of cannabis, including manufacturing, distribution and sale. Each step in the supply chain requires a license.
At a March 14 meeting, several board members questioned whether Vermont law recognizes recreational cannabis as an agricultural product. The warehouse is in a Residential 1 zone, which allows agricultural use.
Last week the Vermont Senate passed S.188, which clarifies the language in the law on cannabis cultivation. The bill regulates the cultivation of cannabis, allows licensed cultivators to purchase and sell seeds and immature plants. The bill states licensed cultivators should be regulated in the same manner as farming.
