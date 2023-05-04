MONTPELIER – During his weekly press conference, Gov. Phil Scott talked about pending issues. In particular, paid family leave and childcare were topics of focus. The Governor expressed he is concerned about increasing the budget, taxes, and fees.
Scott said that as a former legislator, he is aware there are a lot of negotiations happening behind the scenes between the House and the Senate. Decisions being made in the next few weeks on bills that affect the budget and on policy bills could increase costs. Scott continued to indicate his concerns with the budget as well as raising taxes and fees. He said that also means he has significant concerns with the legislature’s version of Paid Family Leave and Childcare Bills. The bills rely on taxing already overburdened Vermonters while the state has historic surpluses, he said. However, Scott also talked about some good news in that he and the legislators share priorities.
“We both put forward plans on childcare and paid leave,” Scott said. “In fact, my plans land somewhere between where the House and Senate differ and could be part of the compromise they seek. Because, I firmly believe we can take meaningful steps in all these areas without raising taxes and fees. Which is what I campaigned on in the last election, and it appears Vermonters agree with that approach. This is especially true with paid family leave.”
Scott said that as of July 1, should his voluntary program be implemented, Vermont State Employees will be eligible for The Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI) that the state will pay for. The plan would then be offered to private employers in 2024.
“This is a much faster turnaround than the House proposal, which will take years to set up and capitalize,” he said. Scott also said that his approach won’t require adding expensive information technology (IT). Future legislators won’t need to deal with the ongoing expense of an additional 65 state employees to oversee it, said Scott. He also stated that his plan can be scaled and customized. For childcare, the $56 million Scott had in his budget would cover 4,000 more kids, which he said would be a huge step forward without raising taxes on working Vermonters.
Secretary Jenney Samuelson, from the Agency of Human Services, said that Vermonters have been needing and deserve high-quality childcare. She said that Vermont’s children depend on their childcare settings for earlier learning and enrichment in a safe, high-quality environment. Vermont parents and caregivers count on their childcare for them to be able to participate in the workforce, which is critical for Vermont’s economy at this point, she said. Samuelson went on to say that Vermonters need a system that enables both children and their families to thrive.
“The childcare system has been struggling for the past several years,” Samuelson said. She said tuition creates significant financial stress for families, year over year, while not addressing the wage and quality issues for childcare providers. “The pandemic has had a significant impact on this fragile system, exacerbating both the needs and the costs.”
Samuelson said that the governor’s package of initiatives responds to the system’s needs in childcare, after-school programs, and summer care programs with attention to accessibility and affordability for families to be supported in the workforce.
“We owe it to Vermonters and our children to do this in a responsible way, though,” she said. “It doesn’t make sense to increase the tax burden on the very Vermonters who need this program the most. The governor’s plan is $56 million, a key investment in Vermont child care programs. Vermont can afford the governor’s plan and will increase affordability, access, and flexibility for families. We must do this in a responsible way. We are taking into account the individuals who need these programs the most and making sure that they have access across the state.”
Samuelson said the governor’s plan makes the following changes. It establishes equity in the childcare financial assistance program by ensuring the state is paying the same rates on behalf of families regardless of whether their programs are involved in the Step Ahead Recognition System (STARS) program or not. The governor’s plan serves more Vermont schoolchildren through the Making Room for Me Grants and The Summer Matters Works Program. It also expands Early Child Care Fact Eligibility from 350 percent federal poverty level (FPL) to 400 percent (FPL). A family of three with an annual income of $92,000 would qualify to help repay for childcare, she said.
Commissioner for the Department of Financial Regulation Kevin Gaffney repeated Scott’s comments that Phase I of the Paid Family Medical Leave and Insurance Program will commence July 1. At first, it will be for Vermont State Employees.
“We’re in the midst of that process,” he said. “We’re reviewing contract coverage forms, and we just approved those (Tuesday) and expect the rates to be filed by the Hartford (Group) as early as next Monday.”
The state will have those in time for the July 1 effective date, Gaffney said. He went on to say that there has been a lot of back and forth conversations between the Hartford Group and the state to plan out the next steps following post-implantation of Phase I. Phase II would take effect July 1, 2024, and be available to employers of group sizes of two or more.