DERBY - An Easterseals fundraiser was hosted at Paul's Sugarhouse in Derby last Saturday. Vendors paid for table space and offered homemade clothing, food and crafts. An additional 17 sponsors donated items and gift certificates for a raffle. The funds will be used to help people with disabilities, their families, and at-risk youth.
Jen Blow is a regional supervisor with the Easterseals organization. She works out of the Newport office helping children in DCF custody. Blow works with families, coaching and hosting parent education seminars.
Easterseals volunteers are organizing another fundraising event at the North Barre Manor in Barre, VT. "Over The Edge" as it’s been named, will feature participants rappelling down the side of a building. Participants will receive sponsorship to raise the funds. Easterseals is seeking sponsors, participants. and volunteers for the event.
Cat Vanesse has volunteered to participate in the Over The Edge event. She seeks sponsors. Vanesse works in intensive family based services.
"We support families whose children are removed from the home, or are going to reenter the home," Vanesse said.
In 2021, 1,940 clients were served by Easterseals Vermont to the tune of $174,000 in free or reduced price services. The funds raised by the organization cover child and family services, intensive family based services, youth development programs, adoption and guardianship services, prevention and stabilization for youth and families, balanced and restorative justice programs, and child/parent psychotherapy.
Easterseals’ mission is to fill gaps in services in local communities. The services address personal challenges and help make their homes a safe environment.
There are Easterseals organizations in every state. State chapters can focus on different populations. Vermont chapters focus on children, families, and veterans. The children of veterans are given a higher priority.