NEWPORT CITY – The proposed Affordable Heat Act continues to be on the minds of some local residents. If passed, the bill known as S.5 could add an approximate 70-cent per gallon increase to heating fuel. That was one of the many issues that came up during Monday’s legislative breakfast held at the East Side Restaurant.
Before the program started, Dennis Percy of Fred’s Energy, addressed those present and spoke against the energy bill. He said that being in the fuel business, he sees people who go through struggles, such as health issues and financial issues.
“The financial impact that I see from S.5 is huge,” he said. Percy went on to explain that the bill involves electrifying everything and eliminating the carbon footprint. He added that he has been at Fred’s Energy for 37 years, and he takes care of people as far as getting them heat. Percy also said that his firm has been installing heat pumps for the last ten to 15 years.
“Heat pumps offer an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners for all climates,’ states the energy.gov website. “Like your refrigerator, heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer. During the heating season, heat pumps move heat from the cool outdoors into your warm house. During the cooling season, heat pumps move heat from your house into the outdoors. Because they transfer heat rather than generate heat, heat pumps can efficiently provide comfortable temperatures for your home.
“Technology is moving so fast,” Percy said. “The stuff that we put in ten years ago is so far behind technology today, but we are still not there. The extreme cold temperatures of ten below, 20 below with the windchill factor, these heat pumps won’t take care of your homes.”
Percy said many of the homes in the Derby-Newport area are 40 to 60 years old, or even older.
“There is no way possible that you’re going to heat these homes and be able to afford it with electricity,” he said. Percy noted that his company typically services what it sells, but he said, “If you call me, and you have a heat pump, and you have no heat, I’m not going to send a man outdoors to work on that outside condenser at ten below zero. I can tell you that now. I won’t have any help.”
Percy, who also talked about the drop in the workforce since COVID, said he doesn’t have enough people to do what the bill is looking to do. He also expressed concerns that the electrical grid will not handle what the load is going to be. Percy also noted that it takes someone with a special license to work on refrigerant systems.
“We don’t have nowhere near enough people to do what they want to do,” said Percy of the proposed bill. “It’s just one of those things where I have 96 people I employ. I think of them, their families, their children, and their grandchildren. I see the financial impact is huge.”
Lake Memphremagog
The purity of Lake Memphremagog also came up at the legislative breakfast.
Newport City Mayor Beth Barnes said she recently read an article about Vermont’s delegation calling for robust federal funding for Lake Champlain Protection Programs. There is a press release referencing the funding posted on Sen. Peter Welch’s website.
“We ask you to continue to provide robust federal funding for programs supporting the Lake Champlain basin,” the press release states. “Lake Champlain provides significant environmental, recreational, historic, and educational value to our region. We have a responsibility to expand federal support for the Lake so our constituents can benefit for years and generations to come.”
Barnes told those in attendance at Monday’s breakfast that the next time she reads that headline, she would like it to say Robust Federal Funding for Lake Memphremagog.
“Our beautiful lake is our number one economic driver,” Barnes said. “It provides drinking water to our neighbors in Canada.”
Barnes believes it’s up to everyone to protect the lake. She also urged everyone at the gathering to cherish the lake.
Starr offered to look into the deal with the Lake Champlain cleanup.
Rep. Larry Labor spoke about H.31, which is an aquatic nuisance and pesticide application bill. However, he said, changes to the bill have narrowed its focus to the largest lake entirely within Vermont’s borders, which is Lake Bomoseen.
“They have milfoil that is strangling the lake,” said Labor. “That’s one side of it.”
The other side doesn’t want any pesticides or herbicide applied to the water, Labor said on Monday. He went on to state that the bill has gone through the first and second readings and is heading to the third reading. No dollars have been assigned to it, which means it has not gone through the Ways and Means Committee or the Appropriations Committee, said Labor, who predicted the bill has a ways to go before it reaches its final form.
Rep. Mike Marcotte pointed out that all should contact the federal delegation and remind them that part of the state also has a lake that is on international waters, as well as Lake Champlain. He went on to say that the state has spent money to help Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog.
“I think federally, we need to increase the pressure and maybe educate our federal delegation about Memphremagog as well,” said Marcotte.
Rep. Brian Smith told Barnes that Lake Memphremagog does get mentioned on every clean water bill that comes, especially when Lake Champlain gets mentioned.
Other Issues
Russell Hinton of Newport City, who is a volunteer Guardian ad Litem.
“A Guardian ad Litem (GAL) is a volunteer who advocates for children involved in court cases,” states the Vermont Judiciary website. “A judge appoints a GAL in every child abuse or child neglect case and sometimes in delinquency and other cases.”
Hinton asked the legislators what the state is doing or going to do with the children who are being sent out of Vermont for rehabilitation treatment. He said the state has no facilities or very limited facilities for children to get the help that they need since the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center closed in the fall of 2020. He said that not long ago, he had a child who was sent to Florida. Hinton said he has another child in Massachusetts and yet another who is leaving for Tennessee. Hinton alleged that the State of Vermont has nothing to help the children.
“It just burns me,” he said. “I don’t know what to do about it. I don’t even know if there is an answer for it, but we need to do something for our children who are in custody.”
Starr stated that Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center wasn’t really producing any help for the children, and the faculty had just a few people in there but had numerous employees.
“It was a complete waste of money for what we, the people, were getting out of it,” said Starr. “I think it was that low number that caused the place to be actually closed.”
Starr said that the state has been working on putting a youth facility in Newbury, VT, but the town has been fighting it since day one.
Labor brought some information on why Newbury is fighting the facility from going into their community. He explained that the building is on a Class IV Road and is about a mile outside of town. They have a volunteer fire department. They have a small hospital that is a little over a half hour away from the facility and have no law enforcement department, said Labor.
“Seeing that the state was going to ‘ramrod it through,’ I talked with the chair of the selectboard of Newbury,” said Labor. “They’re not a happy camper down there, so they sued the state. It’s in the courts to put a halt on this expansion into Newbury, and that’s where it lies right now.”
Marcotte said that Woodside was a facility for youth that were violent offenders. He went on to say that the federal government stopped providing funding for that facility when they determined it was not up to code. Marcotte said he thinks the state probably had to invest more money than was worth investing, so they looked for another faculty. However, there is still a need for legislators to figure out what they can do to keep youth offenders within the state so they are close to their families while being rehabilitated, he said.
“It should be a top priority for us in Montpelier,” said Marcotte.