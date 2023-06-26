WILLISTON – Over the weekend, a grassy field on Redmond Road in Williston turned into a makeshift community as members of the Radio Amateur’s of Northern Vermont (RANV) held their annual field day emergency exercise. Amateur Radio is also known as ham radio.
“Field Day is ham radio's open house,” states the national association for amateur radio, known as the American Radio Relay League (ARRL). “Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill, and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933 and remains the most popular event in ham radio.”