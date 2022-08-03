Brittany Lumsden is a realistic portrait artist. She creates artistic portraits of humans, pets, and wildlife, from photos or from memory, that look life like. In addition to her portraits, Lumsden runs a paint and sip studio called Native Art Portraits and Paint and Sip with Britt. Paint and Sips have become vastly popular around the country, consisting of a group painting lesson accompanied by wine, other alcoholic beverages, or even coffee.
featured
Artist of the Week: Brittany Lumsden
- By Rebecca Farrar Special to the Express
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Artist of the Week: Brittany Lumsden
- City Looks to Use Discover Newport Grant to Help in Strategic Planning
- Offer Accepted for Sale of Jay Peak Resort, $58 Million Top Offer
- Football Falcons Compete at Annual 7-on-7 Tourney
- Food Feature: Dig into tasty, nutritious potatoes
- Vote For Best of the Best in Orleans County
- Addition Plans at Coventry Village School Continues
- Combat Veterans Hold Memorial Ride for One of Their Own
Popular Content
Articles
- Birk Accused of Being in on Attempted Robbery
- Combat Veterans Hold Memorial Ride for One of Their Own
- How to Use ArriveCAN to Cross the Border, if You Don’t Have a Smartphone
- Offer Accepted for Sale of Jay Peak Resort, $58 Million Top Offer
- Main Street Store Has New Owner
- Addition Plans at Coventry Village School Continues
- The differences between Crohn’s disease and colitis
- The World of Massage Encompasses More Than You Think
- Duo Denies Drug Charges
- Vote For Best of the Best in Orleans County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.