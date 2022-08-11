Allen Folsom Farmstand

BROWNINGTON - Agriculture is in Allen Folsom's blood. He grew up on a dairy farm and after college worked at his sister's farm for a few years. Later, Folsom decided to acquire land in Brownington and start vegetable farming. Mountain Wind Farm was born, and is another staple at the Newport Farmers Market.

"I saw people doing things on upwind soil," Folsom said. "I thought we could do it as well."

