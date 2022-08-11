BROWNINGTON - Agriculture is in Allen Folsom's blood. He grew up on a dairy farm and after college worked at his sister's farm for a few years. Later, Folsom decided to acquire land in Brownington and start vegetable farming. Mountain Wind Farm was born, and is another staple at the Newport Farmers Market.
"I saw people doing things on upwind soil," Folsom said. "I thought we could do it as well."
Folsom's property is on top of a hill, thus the name of the farm. The property is exposed to windy conditions which can remove the most fertile part of the soil. Some vegetable cover crops, like cucumbers and zucchini with their vines and big leaves, can help prevent soil erosion.
In 1983 Folsom began operating a farm stand, which he had for seven years. He also produced crops for the wholesale market for five years. Folsom now sells his produce at the Newport Farmers Market on Wednesday and Saturday.
