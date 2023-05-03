Located on the old Parker settlement, which dates to 1798, the Glover Pioneer Day camp prepares for another year of fun and learning, making this their 27th season. Leanne Harple, Program Director, says this year’s camp session runs from July 3 to July 7 and has many focus groups for campers to enjoy, including art, carpentry basics, archaeology, and a new group called On the Page & On the Stage. This group focuses on writing, theater, and imaginative play. There are more focus groups and activities listed on their website.
