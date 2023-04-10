GLOVER – The Glover Equity Committee has tasked itself with projects that are focused on making those living within the community, and the area, feel more welcome and at home. Special events (such as live music) to appeal to many different demographics, welcome baskets for newcomers, trainings and workshops to better understand equity and inclusion, as well as community projects that open up resources to more community members and the general public are all things this committee is working on.
For the full story and more on what Glover's Equity Committee is doing, see Tuesday's Express!