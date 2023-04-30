NEWPORT CITY - Over the weekend, firefighters from both sides of the United States-Canadian Border convened at the North Country Career Center for the 2023 Regional Fire School sponsored by the Northeast International Mutual Aid Association.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 8 Weeks
|$32.00
|for 56 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 84 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$82.00
|for 168 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 52 Weeks
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Outside Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$100.00
|for 168 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 11:13 pm
NEWPORT CITY - Over the weekend, firefighters from both sides of the United States-Canadian Border convened at the North Country Career Center for the 2023 Regional Fire School sponsored by the Northeast International Mutual Aid Association.
Troy Fire Chief Bobby Jacobs, who is also the president of the Northeast International Mutual Aid Association, explained that they hold the fire school about this time every year for firefighters from across Vermont and New Hampshire. The classes were not offered during COVID, but they returned last year. Approximately 85 firefighters participated in this year’s classes. Some of the classes were two days, while others lasted just one day. The classes involved classroom and hands-on experience.
Check out Monday's Word on the Street for more info and photos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.