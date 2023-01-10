Covid-19 brought many concerns to the NEK when it comes to families staying in good health, making sure they have food on the table, warmth, and a roof over their head. Thankfully, the government stepped in and put many programs in place to help out the families in need, but one thing that seems to have been “fourgotten” is our four legged friends. Many pets have been displaced due to the changing economy, the inability of some families to continue to care for them, housing shortages for people resulting in situations where pets are not allowed, and because families are moving.
Renee Falconer, who works as an animal control agent for many towns, is one of many that know just how important fur babies are to some families, and she has dealt with a lot of struggles since Covid hit.
Since the pandemic began, she has found herself taking in many more animals, stating; “I find a mixture of lost/abandoned animals. My feelings are that people are becoming strapped due to their economic situation and they are dumping dogs and cats. It seems to be a bit more frequent.”
All of the local shelters are filled, which has put Falconer in the position of having to hold unclaimed pets for longer periods of time, essentially having to act as a foster until she can find them homes or the shelter has space.
Renee takes animals in from multiple different towns and for many different reasons, some are owner surrendered, some are strays who are truly lost, and some are abandoned. Whatever the situation is, Falconer is someone to thank for making sure these animals are not left out in the cold and wandering.
Falconer said that another more frequent occurrence is having puppies and kittens being left on the side of the road in boxes, forcing her to take them in and assure they are healthy; putting her in a difficult situation of having to find them homes as quickly as possible, reaching out to her family and friends in hopes of them being able to take them in, or having her house over-filled with a variety of animals who may or may not get along.
In addition to her role as an Animal Control Officer, Falconer works full time at the North Country Hospital.
As Christmas approaches, many find themselves looking to bring a four legged friend into their family, and gifting a pet seems like the best way and time to do that. Unfortunately, it seems many months after the Christmas joy wears off, many of these animals are left abandoned or in an unhealthy situation.
When considering an animal for Christmas, be cautious and think long-term, as this is just like bringing another child into a home. There are size considerations, time and energy needed for the animal or breed, and the expense of keeping a pet fed and healthy. These are all things to consider before gifting a pet.
But, if you are looking to add a new family member this holiday season, one of the first people to reach out to would be Renee Falconer. Adopted pets are often the perfect options. Although these animals are unlikely to be six week old kittens or eight week old puppies, they are more likely to be fixed, up to date on shots, many are house trained, and they are ready to be part of the family. They are also in need of a loving home.
This writer was recently looking for a kitten, and talked with Renee about adopting a kitten that was found abandoned on the side of the road. Although originally looking for a tiny kitten, this boy happened to be a few months old and had grown out of the “kitten” stage and size, yet he was litter trained and is absolutely amazing with his new 2.5 year old side-kick.
When adopting an animal, think long-term, be cautious, be aware, and be reasonable. If you do find yourself facing hardship and the need to rehome your pet, consider reaching out to friends or family to see if they could take your pet for a short time, or permanently. Or reach out to agents like Renee Falconer in place of leaving pets to fend for themselves. Our Four-legged friends matter too.
For the rest of our Pawsome Pet Care section, See Wednesday's Express!