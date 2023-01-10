Covid-19 brought many concerns to the NEK when it comes to families staying in good health, making sure they have food on the table, warmth, and a roof over their head. Thankfully, the government stepped in and put many programs in place to help out the families in need, but one thing that seems to have been “fourgotten” is our four legged friends. Many pets have been displaced due to the changing economy, the inability of some families to continue to care for them, housing shortages for people resulting in situations where pets are not allowed, and because families are moving. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you