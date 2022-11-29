ORLEANS–With the holiday season swinging into full force, it is that magical time of year when local schools, dance troupes, and community theaters put on their winter performances.
For Vermont Family Theatre (VFT), that means it is time for their annual holiday show.
In year’s past VFT have done a variety of different shows for their winter production, and this year they had a couple of ideas floating in the air, but in the end they decided to go with a bit of a youth movement so to speak, as the cast of Deck the Halls: A VFT Musical Christmas Revue, will feature a younger cast made up of mostly teenagers and some of the up and coming youngsters that have been attending VFT’s summer camps and honing their skills.
Deck the Halls will premier this Saturday, December 3rd, at 7:00 at the Municipal Building in Orleans.
If you can not make that show don’t worry, there will two more shows after that, with a matinee show on Sunday, December 4th at 2:30, and another the following Saturday, December 10th, at 7:00 once again.
Tickets will be available both at the door, or by reservation, and you can go to www.vermontfamilytheatre.weebly.com to make your reservations and to find out about ticket prices.
For the full story, see the Express on 11-30-22.