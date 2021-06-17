R&J

Katie Kelley and Ben Pellizzari perform a scene during the production of Romeo & Juliet. (Photo Courtesy LR)

Lake Region's film Romeo & Juliet will premiere on Friday, June 18th, at 8:00 with a 7 p.m. red carpet ceremony outside of the high school. The film will also be screened on Saturday at 8:00. For more, see the Express on 6-18-21.

