MONTPELIER, Vt. – In a Zoom meeting with talented high school artists from across Vermont on Monday, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced the winners of the 40th Annual Congressional Art Competition. Winning a “Honorable Mention County” award was Mary Lovegrove, of Lake Region Union High School. Her striking art, “Dog Dayz,” was selected from a field of 160 entries from students across Vermont.
“I am amazed by the creativity of talented young artists across Vermont,” Rep. Welch said. “Picking a winner is always difficult because of the brilliant work of so many artists. Congratulations to Mary for her beautiful work. She clearly has a bright future in the arts.”
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition initiated in 1981 by then-Rep. Jim Jeffords to celebrate and encourage the artistic talent of young people from across the country. High school students from across the country submit entries to their Representatives. Each year judges choose the best works of art from around the state.