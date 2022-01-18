As the Artist of the Week continues to evolve, we are allowing guest submissions that focus on the arts in our community.
This week, North Country Union high School art teacher Natalie Guillette submitted the following piece about the Visual Arts program at the high school. We welcome submissions that have to do with art in our community, as well as suggestions for future artists to feature. If you have an artist you would like to feature, or would like to submit a piece abut something art related, please send your submissions to sports@newportvermontdailyexpress.com for consideration.
