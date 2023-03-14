NEWPORT–On Friday, March 10th, junior high music students and educators from around northeastern Vermont gathered at North Country Union High School for the 47th annual Northeast District Junior High Music Festival sponsored by the Newport Rotary Club.
The North Country Junior High School was the host school, with their music teachers Peter Storrings and Ian Yarnall serving as Festival Directors.
William Gardyne of the Newport Rotary is the club’s Musical Chair.
The festival featured two bands, the symphonic band and the concert band, as well as the festival chorus.
The two bands and chorus were made up of students from Barnet, Bishop Marshall, Canaan, Charleston, Coventry, Danville, Hazen, Lamoille, North Country Junior High, Peoples Academy, Stowe, St. Johnsbury, Hazen, Miller’s Run, Waterford, Albany, Craftsbury, Brownington, Glover, Irasburg, and Orleans.
Each of the three groups featured two managers and a conductor.
For the symphonic band Nick Allen from St. Albans Town Educational Center was the conductor, and Holly Boucher (Bishop Marshall) and Emma Vogel (OCSU) were the managers.
The band played three selections, Union March, Comet Ride, and The Dragon Lord.
The chorus was conducted by Stefanie Weigand, Director of Education, Music-Comp, and the managers were Dan Johnstone (Lamoille) and Emily Wiggett (Danville).
They performed Shine on Me, Marujo Do Rosario, and Can You Hear.
The concert band was conducted by Leah Gagnon from Hazen, and the managers were Andy Gagnon (Stowe Middle School), and Heather Joy (St. Johnsbury).
Unlike the other two groups, the concert band would perform four selections instead of three, and they were Declaration in Blue, Three Renaissance Dance, The Ash Grove, and highlights from How to Train Your Dragon.
The students performed in front of a packed house and received loud ovations after each song.
For a full photo spread featuring each of the three groups, see the Express on 3-15-23.