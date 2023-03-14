Festival

Members of the festival chorus perform at the 47th Northeast District Junior High Music Festival. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–On Friday, March 10th, junior high music students and educators from around northeastern Vermont gathered at North Country Union High School  for the 47th annual Northeast District Junior High Music Festival sponsored by the Newport Rotary Club.

The North Country Junior High School was the host school, with their music teachers Peter Storrings and Ian Yarnall serving as Festival Directors.

