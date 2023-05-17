BG

Ugly (Ben Gonyaw) performs the song Different during the first act of VFT's show Honk! (Courtesy Photo)

ORLEANS–For the past two weekends, Vermont Family Theatre (VFT) has presented Honk!, the Olivier Award winning musical comedy at the Orleans Municipal Building.

Honk! is a retelling of the tale of the Ugly Duckling with a hilarious take that has elicited laughter in all three performances of the show thus far.

