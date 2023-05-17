ORLEANS–For the past two weekends, Vermont Family Theatre (VFT) has presented Honk!, the Olivier Award winning musical comedy at the Orleans Municipal Building.
Honk! is a retelling of the tale of the Ugly Duckling with a hilarious take that has elicited laughter in all three performances of the show thus far.
The cast tends to skewer younger, as several of the VFT’s long-time youth performers, along with some new faces, have stepped up into more adult roles.
Joining the youth performers is a mixture of the troupe’s adult veterans, as well as some newcomers that are once again rediscovering their love of musical theatre.
Folks now have one more chance to catch this show, as they will performing for the final time this Sunday at the Municipal Building at 2:30.