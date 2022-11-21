ORLEANS–If you have noticed an uptick in customers at Olney’s General Store in recent weeks, as well as some delicious new smells wafting around the building, you can attribute that to the addition of a new business that has set up shop in the kitchen.
Along with the deli offerings that Olney’s has had since they first opened up, the store now features the pizza stylings of Roberto Seals, a 48 year-old Jericho native that now resides in Orleans, a veteran of the food business for over thirty years.