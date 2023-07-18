GLOVER – This Saturday, July 22, make your way to Glover for a unique, cultural experience. The Still I Rise Freedom Festival, hosted by the Glover Equity Committee, will be held at the Glover Community School. The free event is slated to begin at noon.
Town Equity Committee Chair Jethro Hayman said the festival will have a wide variety of performances that the committee has reserved. They will include musical artists, visual artists, movement, dance artists, spoken word, poets, and a comedy show.