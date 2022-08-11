DERBY CENTER- Over 40 children spent Thursday morning being entertained by the Traveling Storytellers and Company with a mixture of puppet shows, book readings, and physical activity. The event signifies the ending of the Dailey Memorial Library summer reading program.
Ernie Hemingway started these entertaining shows in 1998 after receiving a Highgate Cares grant. Her friend Joyce Ashton helped draft the grant which led to the puppet production of Little Red Riding Hood. The show was booked 100 times a year.