UCA

High school students Olivia Lucas, Amaya Mason, Bridget Mutter, Amelia Shaw, Sam Willis, Meredith Currier, and Jack Pine pose for a picture in their historical costumes. (Photo Dawn Greenwood)

United Christian Academy held their annual History Night for the first time in two years this past Friday. For more pictures of the event, check out he Express on 3-21-22.

