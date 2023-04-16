NEWPORT CITY - A link between firefighter foam with the presence of PFAS chemicals and cancer has been established by the Food and Drug Administration. Even the protective equipment firefighters wear exposes them to PFAS chemicals. The results speak for themselves; career firefighters not only put their lives on the line, but the very tools and protective clothing they use are killing them.
The Vermont legislature is considering expanding workers compensation eligibility for firefighters. S.73 proposes to add breast cancer, thyroid cancer, and cancers originating in the reproductive system for which a firefighter may be eligible for workers compensation.
The data is gruesome. The International Agency on Research of Cancer (IARC) confirms nationally 67 percent of active duty deaths among firefighters are a result of occupational cancer. In 2019 and 2020 there were 469 active duty deaths of which 348 were occupational cancer related.
Testimony last week before the Commerce and Economic Development Committee in Vermont's House of Representatives by the IARC includes a comparison between cancer among firefighters and the general population.
Firefighters have an increased risk of developing cancer. The risks range from testicular cancer (102 percent higher), to skin cancer (39 percent higher), and colon cancer (21 percent higher). Cancer of reproductive organs is abnormally high.
S.73 mandates any firefighter diagnosed with eligible cancers shall be presumed to have had the cancer as a result of exposure in the line of duty. If the preponderance of the evidence confirms the cancer emanated from a different source, the firefighter will not be covered.
To be eligible the firefighter (career or volunteer) must have five years of service, be under the age of 65, and not use tobacco products for at least 10 years.
The bill recommends annual screening which will be partially reimbursed by the state. The bill will require the state to cover the cost to replace protective equipment for both volunteer and career firefighters.
Chief of the Derby Line Fire Department, Craig Ellam supports the bill. He said cancer related health issues are more common among career firefighters, not volunteers. His greater concern is the high rate of heart related issues. The American Heart Association has confirmed the risk of having an irregular heart rhythm (Afib) increases incrementally every time a firefighter responds to a fire related incident.
The risk of having AFib increases 14 percent for every five fires responded to annually.
Ellam supports language in the bill that compensates fire departments for replacing protective gear.
"New Hampshire bought new gear (for firefighters)," Ellam said. "Vermont doesn't spend a dime on us."
The Derby Line Fire Department doesn't use firefighting foam with PFAS chemicals, Ellam confirms.
Last week, Chris Dube representing the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Vermont testified before the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. Dube outlined why it's necessary to add these cancers to the eligibility list.
Firefighters are exposed to vapors created by a mixture of toxic combustible products including liquids, gasses and particulate matter. Their protective equipment exposes them to an emerging carcinogen, PFAS. In addition, the EPA has confirmed the presence of PFAS in firefighting foam.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns is associated with a member owned nonprofit Property And Casualty Intermunicipal Fund (PACIF). Worker compensation claims draw from this fund.
VLTC covers nine career fire departments with 130 firefighters. The workers compensation rate for firefighters per $100 of payroll is the highest among all categories of workers. In written testimony VLTC confirmed the rates are a result of the high risk nature of firefighter's exposure to deadly working conditions and cancer causing chemicals.
According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to carcinogens (cancer-causing substances) among firefighters can vary depending on their duties. While fighting fires, important factors include the setting of the fire, the size of the fire, and the protective equipment worn.
Representative Mike Marcotte chairs the Commerce and Economic Development Committee. Last week the committee started taking testimony on the bill.
One of the objectives of the bill is to make the language gender neutral as it relates to cancer, Marcotte said. He supports pre screening for potential health issues.
"There's a new blood test that finds the tags for cancer before they manifest themselves," Marcotte said. He asserts it makes sense for insurance companies to regularly prescreen firefighters for health risks.
Currently the statute governing workmen's compensation limits the number of cancers that are recognized as related to a firefighter's career occupation. The bill changes the presumptions
The statute does confirm the link with heart ailments. Marcotte said if a firefighter has a heart attack within 72 hours of an incident, they are eligible for workers compensation.
Testimony will continue this week. Interested parties can join the online Zoom meeting as the debate continues.