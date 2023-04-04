IRASBURG - A piece of farm equipment is the apparent cause of a fire that damaged a building structure at the Nelson Farm Monday.
Irasburg Fire Chief Robin Beaton said his department got toned at approximately 7:58 p.m. Monday evening for a structure fire at the Nelson Farm on Route 14. Beaton, who went straight to the scene, said that when he arrived, two tractors were burning, two sides of the building were burning, and fire had gone through the roof on one bay.
“It was pretty well going when I got there,” he said. “Especially with the tractors on fire.”
Beaton said he is sure that a piece of farm equipment caused the fire. He determined that by watching video surveillance. Beaton doesn’t know why it caught fire, but said it is not suspicious.
Firefighters were able to back the bucket loader out of the fire, and were also able to save the maintenance shop and garage. But, the owners lost several pieces of equipment and the fire damaged part of the shed, Beaton said.
Firefighters from Glover, Newport Center, and Orleans provided mutual aid, and the The Orleans Emergency Unit responded to the scene though no one was injured. The Newport City Fire Department went to the Orleans Fire Station for standby. Firefighters left the scene at about 11:30 p.m. Beaton said the only complication they had was caused by a fuel blow out in one of the tractors, which caused the fire to head toward the main barn. However, firefighters extinguished the flames and pushed it back toward the tractor so it didn’t get to the cows.
Firefighters trucked in water from a dry hydrant on Back Coventry Road.